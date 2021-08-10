Newburyport man killed after being struck by Jeep

Aug. 9—NEWBURYPORT — Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the death of a local man struck and killed Friday night while walking on Graf Road, but initial signs point to nothing more than a "tragic accident," according to Newburyport police.

Daniel Rindge, 69, of Storey Avenue was pronounced dead after he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee shortly before 10 p.m. near 9 Graf Road.

The driver, a 65-year-old man, remained at the accident scene and was not charged, according to Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons.

Rindge's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, where an autopsy was to be conducted.

Assisting local police were Newburyport firefighters and the state police accident reconstruction team. The incident remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the DA's Office.

Graf Road is in the heart of the city's industrial park near Duggan's Supply and a short distance from Low Street. It is not a well-lighted area.

Simons said it is unknown if Rindge was crossing the street but said he was in the travel lane when the accident occurred.

Rindge was a well-known illustrator and caricature artist who worked for the former Port Planet newspaper in Newburyport. He also was an artist, illustrator and graphic designer at Gulls Brewery, according to his LinkedIn profile.