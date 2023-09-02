Newburgh Free Academy football starts season with decisive win over New Rochelle

Newburgh Free Academy defeated New Rochelle, 28-6, in Friday night's Week 0 season opener.

The Goldbacks struck first late in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns just nine seconds apart to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

They put the game out of reach with two more scores in the second half. Defensively, the reigning Section 9 champs were relentless on defense, limiting New Rochelle to just two first downs through the first three quarters of the game.

The Huguenots didn't go away quietly though, scoring a touchdown in their final drive of the game in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

Bruce Montgomeryof Newburgh Free Academy recovers a fumble by New Rochelle quarterback Andrew James during a varsity football game at New Rochelle High School Sept. 1, 2023. Newburgh defeated New Rochelle 28-6.

Jashon Thomas caught three passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, and made two sacks on defense. Newburgh quarterback Mason Hoover completed 7 of 18 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and threw one interception. Jun Rivas also had a three-yard touchdown reception.

On the ground, Tajir Walker had 17 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Bruce Montgomery also had a touchdown.

For New Rochelle, Tahjir Fernand scored the Huguenots' lone touchdown with a 9-yard quarterback keeper. Bryce Miller had a goal line interception and Reyden Davis recovered a fumble in the red zone.

