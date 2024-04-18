Newborn is ‘good luck charm’ for RBC Heritage leader. Here’s Thursday’s 2-minute rundown

The first round of competitive play at the 56th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links is in the books. The PGA Tour golf tournament on Hilton Head will conclude Sunday with the presentation of a plaid jacket and a $3.6 million check to the winner. Here’s a 2-minute rundown of Thursday’s action and what lies ahead Friday.

NEWBORN IS GOOD LUCK: After all the talk about the large number of world-ranked players competing in the RBC Heritage this year, it was a player without marquee name recognition who led the field at the close of the first round Thursday.

North Carolina native J.T. Poston, who lives 115 miles south of Hilton Head on Georgia’s St. Simons Island, chipped and putted his way to 8 under par in his first round at the Heritage. Poston, who finished tied for 30th at the Masters, is ranked 47th in the world but he’s sixth in the FedEx Cup standings. In 2023 he was sixth at the Sony Open and 11th at The American Express.

Harbour Town Golf Links, Poston said after turning in his score card, fits his game style, and the Heritage is one of his favorite events. He felt confident he could hit any putt, whether it was close or a 25-footer. “It sort of freed up the tee to green a little bit I guess you could say,” Poston said.

But Poston also had a secret weapon. Poston and his wife have a newborn named Scottie. Both are traveling with Poston at Hilton Head this week. It’s the first time since she was born that she’s joined Dad on the road.

“Maybe that has something to do with it,” Poston said of his newborn girl. “Maybe she’s a good luck charm.”

J.T. Poston stares down his ball before putting on the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

SECOND PLACE: World No. 114 and Ireland native Seamus Power, who lives in Las Vegas, and California’s Collin Morikawa, 13th in the world, are holding down second place, two strokes off the lead at 6 under par.

LOGJAM: Six players are tied for fourth at 5 under: Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka and Ludvig Aberg.

NOTABLES: At 2 under par, World No. 1 and Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is in 26th place. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is tied for 10th at 4 under. Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for 38th at 1 under par.

MUD BALL: Scheffler said the course was really soft, so much so that a couple of his balls had mud on them. Scheffler got off to a slow start but said he tried to give himself some grace. “I think I was maybe too settled down to start the day,” he said. “I wasn’t quite into the competition. I think maybe it was a bit of fatigue, whatever it was. But I felt like I was still kind of getting adjusted to the golf course.

SELECTED TEE TIMES: Leader J.T. Poston and Keegan Bradley, 1:20 p.m.; World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Speith, 1:30 p.m. Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg and Rory McIlroy, 10:30 a.m; Seamus Power, who is in second place, and Patrick Cantlay, 9:15 a.m.

World No. 2 ranked golfer, Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland acknowledges the gallery after making birdie on the first hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

GATOR AND GOLF: In between shots spectators could always watch the wildlife. Alligators were out in force as usual on Harbor Town Golf Links, casually sunning themselves on the banks of the water. On the 14th hole, a huge gator was lying right across the water from the green. Even the players with par putts on the line could not help but be distracted.