Newark won at Zanesville for the first time in 18 years. Drew Meister's left arm was a big reason why.

ZANESVILLE — Few, if any, current Wildcats were alive the last time a Newark team beat Zanesville at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium.

After all, it had been almost 7,000 days. As houses of horrors go, the Blue Devils' otherwise peaceful stadium has been like something out of Amityville.

The demon was officially exorcised on Friday night in a 35-21 comeback win, as senior quarterback Steele Meister and a stingy second-half defense fueled an emotional victory many Wildcats hadn't experienced.

Newark assistant coach Mike Kopachy, right, celebrates with a fellow assistant following a 35-21 win against host Zanesville on Friday night at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium. It was Newark's first win at Zanesville since 2005.

Newark (1-0) won its opener for the first time since a 41-0 win against the Blue Devils in 2016 at White Field. It was the last time it had a non-losing season at 5-5.

Legacy rages on: Zanesville's 2013 football team remains one of the best in area history

"We’ve suffered then stayed together through the suffer,” Newark coach Bill Franks said. “We’ve faced the struggle, and the struggle is the daily challenge. Then when you face success after you've had the struggle, you have a strut. We need to enjoy this for about 24 hours and get back to work."

With Mount Vernon and Marion Harding in the coming weeks, perhaps more nights like Friday's are coming. At least that is what Franks has tried to convince his players, many of whom are underclassmen.

"Every year, why not us?" Meister said of Franks' mantra. "I have been a part of three teams (against Zanesville), and two were 41-10, 41-7. This year, I wanted to go out with a bang. I know that's what everyone wants to do, regardless of class. Everyone wants to win and be that team. So why not us?"

The 6-4, 225-pound Meister had five completions of at least 30 yards, including four in the first half. Working almost exclusively from the spread, his fleet of receivers found plenty of countryside to roam in the Blue Devil secondary.

Zanesville's Drew Doyle is hoisted into the air by right tackle Noah Corbin after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against visiting Newark on Friday night at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium.

One was a 45-yard touchdown to a wide open Drayson Peterson — the result of a coverage bust — just one play after the Blue Devils took a 21-7 lead on Jae Geiger's 24-yard touchdown catch with 4:10 left before halftime.

It triggered a wicked turn of events that saw the Wildcats pile up 151 yards in just nine plays, force a punt and get an interception from linebacker Gavin Jenkins in the final four minutes of the half. Only a leaping Drake Tabler interception near the goal line, just seconds before halftime, prevented another score.

Tied at 21 at halftime, it was a new game. Newark, officially smelling blood, never let up.

Meister's 12-yard bootleg to 6-3 tight end Preston Lunsford, the result of two Devil defenders chasing Meister, capped a 6-play, 68-yard drive to open the half. Peterson pulled in a 30-yard catch to set up the score.

Week 1 updates: How Muskingum Valley, Zanesville & Coshocton County football teams fared Friday

Zanesville didn't score following Geiger's touchdown. The Blue Devils' only scoring chance in the second half came when Doyle converted a third-and-30 with a 34-yard deep ball to Tabler — after two penalties and a Lunsford sack set them back.

That drive stalled at the Newark 24, and the Wildcats responded with a soul-sucking 14-play, 76-yard scoring drive that featured 12 running plays. Slippery Tee Davie Jr., who enjoyed a strong second half, was the primary weapon of choice.

Fittingly for the Blue Devils, it was a pass play that bit them hardest.

Facing a fourth-and-6 and needing a stop to get the ball back, Meister hit Carson Burnett underneath after two teammates cleared the zone. The Blue Devils were in man coverage, but one player didn't get the message.

The result an 8-yard completion that converted the first down. One play later, Meister bowled over a defender at the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown that all but sealed it with 2:53 left.

Drayson Peterson breaks up a pass near the end zone during the second quarter of Newark's 35-21 win against host Zanesville on Friday night at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium. It was Newark's first win at Zanesville since 2005.

Zanesville had outscored them 81-14 the past two years and hadn't posted more than 14 points against the Blue Devils since 2018.

Friday showed the Blue Devils' dominating grasp on the more than 100-year rivalry could be loosening, considering the Wildcats' young talent.

"This was the wake-up call we need," Zanesville coach T.J. Langermeier said. "It's a young team and we're starting a bunch of young guys. That first Friday night experience, the adversity hits, we have to do a better job of learning how to handle it. That comes with more experience for some of those guys."

Doyle carried 28 times for 166 yards, but was contained in the second half as the Cats defense devoted more bodies to stopping him. He hit just 9 of 28 passes, including 1 of his last 14.

sblackbu@gannett.com; Twitter: @SamBlackburnTR

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Newark Wildcats exorcise Zanesville Blue Devil demons, 35-31