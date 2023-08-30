Newark offensive line building solid foundation for Wildcat offense

NEWARK ― Newark quarterback Steele Meister has enjoyed quite the prolific start to his senior season, throwing seven touchdown passes in the Wildcats' 2-0 start including a school-record five against Mount Vernon.

While the southpaw has been able to complete 28-of-39 passes for 446 yards (72 percent) with one just interception, another statistic looms over the Newark offense: Meister has been sacked just twice.

"Hats off to our offensive line," head coach Bill Franks after the Wildcats' celebration Friday in a jacked-up White Field. "Steele had all kinds of time, and made some good decisions."

Newark's offensive front remains a work in progress. While the Wildcats have been outstanding through the air, with four different receivers catching touchdowns including three by sophomore tight end Preston Lunsford. However, they've only rushed for 228 yards, and Meister is the leader with 34 carries for 127 yards and three scores.

"We have some younger guys starting up there, but they're growing, and we have a lot of dedication, strength and intensity," said junior Parker Campbell, not the biggest left tackle at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. "Our communication is getting better as the season goes on. Every day, I'm getting more confidence in my blocking performance."

Campbell is flanked by sophomore Jack Kopachy (5-10, 210) at left guard and senior center Shane Seville (6-0, 255). On the right side are freshman Zion Scott (6-0, 265) and senior Elijah Fraizer (6-0, 285).

Newark's Steele Meister throws a pass against host Zanesville on opening night at John D. Sulsberger Memorial Stadium, while getting good protection from center Shane Seville and left tackle Parker Campbell.

Also working their way in are sophomores Cam Davis (6-3, 250), Blake Newsome (5-10, 230) and Force Byrnes (5-5, 180).

"They're not the biggest or the strongest, but they play hard and with a lot of heart," said line coach Mike Kopachy, who as head coach led Newark to its last non-losing season (5-5 in 2016, also the last time the Wildcats beat Zanesville until this year). "They've bought into that offensive line mentality. We're developing those five, and developing more behind them," Kopachy said. "Our left side, Parker Campbell and Jack Kopachy, they get on the headphones and tell us to run behind them. And our right side is getting better, too."

In both of its wins, Newark has shown the ability to come from behind, something that was not always the case in recent seasons. They trailed 21-7 at Zanesville before running off 28 unanswered points, and down 28-21 to Mount Vernon, the Wildcats reeled off the last 14 points.

"It's resiliency," Franks said. "It's one of the key components of football, and of life."

Newark has taken to heart the bend not break philosophy instilled by the coaches, which came into play in the fourth quarter, when the Wildcats stopped Mount Vernon in the red zone as it was driving for the tying touchdown.

"You could see it in our effort on kick returns and plays we made after those," Campbell said. Freshman Kolton Peterson had a 38-yard kickoff return, and junior Drayson Peterson a 23-yard punt return to set up the winning touchdown.

As the Wildcats look to go 3-0 Friday when they visit Marion Harding (0-2), which lost 45-20 to Mount Vernon, coach Kopachy had some words of wisdom for the team. After Friday, Newark faces a challenging stretch with Thomas Worthington (2-0), Olentangy Orange (1-1) and the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division opener with Pickerington Central.

"If we can eliminate the distractions during the week, with people patting you on the back and everything, our ceiling is high," he said.

