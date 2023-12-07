Newark’s Meister, Peterson receive All-Ohio Division I football nod

Steele Meister and Drayson Peterson were a prolific pass-catch combination for the Newark football team this season, and they were honored Thursday for their eye-catching numbers.

Meister, a senior quarterback, was named to the All-Ohio Division I third team by the Ohio Preps Sportswriters Association, and Peterson, a junior receiver, was named to the honorable mention list.

Newark’s Steele Meister makes a move in the open field against Lancaster during a Week 10 game. Meister received All-Ohio Division I recognition on Thursday.

Meister threw for 1,853 yards and ran for 455 yards. He had a hand in 35 TDs for the Wildcats, who scored 27 points or more five times.

Peterson made 57 catches for 981 yards and 11 TDs.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark’s Steele Meister, Drayson Peterson make All-Ohio football