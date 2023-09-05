Newark/Marion football: What to know about the top players, schedule for 2023

When the 2022 Section V Football season ended, the Newark/Marion team from parents to players to coaches wanted to do something different for 2023.

The decision was made to continue to play 11-man football with a group of independent teams, most of which are also in the Finger Lakes league in other sports.

"We just had an honest discussion about what the kids wanted, what we wanted," Newark/Marion coach Mike McGavisk said.

What the Newark/Marion Reds get is an eight-game regular season schedule against other teams trying to build their programs, who are familiar and a possible mini-postseason that brings an additional game or two.

The Reds, with six starters back on offense and seven on defense while counting two-way players, could be among the strongest of the nine independents.

Kellen Foster is listed at 5 feet-11 inches tall and 149 pounds but "he stands out as an athletic kid," and could become a college football player, according to McGavisk. Foster has scored and produced big yardage plays as a receiver and running back.

Newark's Kellen Foster dives in for the first score of the game as Pal-Mac's Dylan LaBerge tries to make the stop on Friday night.

Quarterback Alex Bernardi, another senior, has played varsity football since his sophomore year, can run and throw, plus made an effort to become physically stronger. Bernardi can also get the ball to senior Giancarlo Colon. Foster can move from the backfield to out wide and vice-versa with the potential of senior Dominic Wilson and junior LeVar Moore to keep Newark/Marion's offense going as running backs.

Two-way linemen like junior Carlos Martinez and senior Myles Comer could hold the key. Their play could improve Newark/Marion's running game and stall opponents' running games.

Newark/Marion football at a glance

Head coach: Mike McGavisk

Classification: B

Last season’s record: 2-6, did not qualify for sectionals.

Last Section V championship: 1990

Newark/Marion football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 8: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6 p.m. at Newark

Friday, Sept. 15: at Mynderse Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Waterloo, 1 p.m. at Newark

Saturday, Sept. 30: Greece Olympia/Odyssey, Noon at Olympia

Friday, Oct. 6: at Clyde-Savannah, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13: Midlakes, 7 p.m. at Newark

Friday, Oct. 20: at Ithaca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: Palmyra-Macedon, 7 p.m. at Newark

Marquee matchups for Newark/Marion

There could be more competitive games on the schedule for a team that has failed to qualify for sectionals the last two seasons.

The Week 4 game against Greece Olympia/Odyssey in Monroe County is an interesting matchup that gives a temperature check of both teams. How will the Reds play after a bus ride to Ithaca in Week 7?

Newark/Marion's top returning players

QB/DB Alex Bernardi, WR/DB Giancarlo Colon, OL/DL Myles Comer, DL Pablo Rivera Cortez, RB/WR/DB Kellen Foster, OL/DL Carlos Martinez, RB/LB Dominic Wilson

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Newark/Marion football 2023 schedule, top players, what to know