Newark Catholic volleyball aces another early test in Watkins sweep

NEWARK ― There is a plenty of purpose in Newark Catholic's lengthy volleyball practices, and the proof is in the results.

The Green Wave (4-0, 4-0) has an array of tall and talented hitters, but on Thursday against visiting Watkins Memorial, it was the serving prowess which was on full display.

"We do multiple serving drills, every day in practice, and sometimes we're not excited about it," admitted sophomore hitter Natalie Harrington, after NC served a whopping 23 aces in the 25-8, 25-13, 25-16 Licking County League crossover sweep of the rebuilding Warriors. "We practice two and a half hours. It's very much needed, and we're always focused."

Added senior setter Kylie Gibson: "Yes, we don't always like those drills, but it definitely helps. We know it makes us better."

On this night, junior setter Jillian Given had eight aces, Harrington added six and senior libero Ava Heffley chipped in with five.

Newark Catholic celebrates a point in the 3-0 win against Watkins Memorial on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

"We're very young, but experienced in the right places," coach Brenden Pence said. "Two of our seniors (Heffley and defensive specialist Avery Nagel) lead us in aces, and we're a big service pressure team."

Harrington had a big first set for NC, including a trio of aces, and a pair of kills off Gibson assists to close it out.

In the second set, freshman hitter Leah Caudill stepped to the forefront with three kills, but the youthful Warriors showed some fight. Junior Ella Barbour served an ace, sophomore Adalyn Rhodes added a kill and senior Riley Buechner assisted classmate Addie Hatzo on a spike as Watkins pulled within 12-11.

Newark Catholic's Sophie Peloquin goes up to block a shot by Watkins Memorial junior Riley Buechner during the Green Wave victory on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

"They threw a lot of different tips and looks at us, and moved people around," Pence said. "We're always going to get everyone's best game."

Added Harrington: "We never take anyone for granted."

However, with senior Kami Diaz serving, the Green Wave rattled off six consecutive points to seize control. Gibson had a pair of assists to Harrington and another to freshman Emily Thompson, while Heffley served as an ace as they pulled away.

Newark Catholic's Erin Keck spikes the ball during the Green Wave victory against Watkins Memorial on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

"You know you can trust anyone on the hitting, and you can go to them in any situation," said Gibson, who had 16 assists, while Given added nine. Caudill, Harrington and junior Fini Kaiser led the hitting with six kills apiece, while Heffley sparked the defense with 10 digs.

Given then went on a third-set serving spree with five aces, including three in a row at one point, as NC bolted ahead 15-0 and never looked back.

"They're big and physical," said Watkins coach Rex Carr, whose team, now 1-7 and 1-3, has three freshmen and five sophomores, and just two seniors. "With such a young team, it's fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals," he said. "We've had a tough schedule at the start, and we just have to learn to finish."

Watkins Memorial senior Addie Hatzo spikes the ball against Newark Catholic during the Green Wave victory on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

In his second year at NC, Pence, who coached DeSales to a 2019 state championship, is trying to build on last year's Division IV state semifinal finish.

"We're very balanced. and we've definitely enhanced what we worked on last year," he said. "When we're clicking on all four cylinders, we can be very good."

Gibson is finally minus the knee brace she had to wear for the past two seasons.

Newark Catholic's Fini Kaiser spikes the ball during the Green Wave victory against Watkins Memorial on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

"All summer, Kyle looked good and was moving very well;" Pence said.

If NC is to return to the Final 4 for the fourth time in the last five years, it will be in Division III. The Green Wave figures to get a good test Saturday at Buckeye Central from the host Bucks, St. Henry and Galion.

"We're looking forward to the challenge," Gibson said of moving up to Division III. "We want to work as a team to accomplish something."

