Newark Catholic unable to sustain offense in turnover-plagued loss at Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York football team beat Newark Catholic 21-9 in its home opener Friday at Boston Field.

Both teams combined for a total of seven turnovers as the Nelsonville-York defense picked off three passes to turn the tide.

“Mistakes happen when you’re pressing,” NC coach Josh Hendershot said. “We need to trust who we are and trust our abilities because (our) guys can make those plays.”

Hendershot led his Green Wave squad onto the field and into a first-quarter stalemate with the Buckeyes as neither team could muster any offense.

Newark Catholic's Mikey Hess (45) follows blocker Kelly Wendt (4) to the outside during the Green Wave's 21-9 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The drought finally broke in the latter stages of the quarter, when junior kicker Jose Lopez got NC (0-2) on the board with a 25-yard field goal.

The Buckeyes (1-1) then made an adjustment with junior Landon Inman taking snaps in the Wildcat, working down into Green Wave territory after a 38-yard rush, the longest play of the game.

However, NC’s stout defensive front stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs on the Green Wave 23-yard line, flipping the possession in their favor.

“(Our defense) is a very disciplined and well-coached (unit),” Hendershot said. “From a defensive line perspective, to our linebackers, and even our secondary, they played downhill and attacked.”

NC’s defense was not the only unit to make a momentum-swinging play in the first half as Miller Hutchison’s first interception was plucked out of the air by Inman and taken 47 yards into the end zone for a Nelsonville-York touchdown.

The Buckeyes then ended the first half with another interception, this time from senior Jacob Jones, taking a 7-3 lead into the half.

The second half started with even more impressive defensive play as NC senior linebacker Connor McKenna scooped up a loose ball and junior defensive back Joey Couzins intercepted a pass to put the Green Wave in positive situations offensively.

However, NC was not able to capitalize, stalling offensively on the Buckeyes’ side of the 50 after both turnovers.

Nelsonville-York did capitalize, though, with 7:15 left in the third quarter as senior running back Gavin Richards scampered for a 21-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-one play.

Newark Catholic's Henry Hitchens stands up a Nelsonville-York ball carrier during the Green Wave's 21-9 loss on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Down 14-3, the Green Wave offense finally punched it in to start the fourth quarter on a 1-yard QB sneak from Hutchison, but a failed two-point conversion left the score 14-9 in favor of the Buckeyes.

Nelsonville-York then marched downfield on a five-and-a-half-minute drive, capped off by a 9-yard TD run from Richards.

NC could not answer, though, as the Buckeyes forced two more turnovers down the stretch to take the 21-9 victory.

The Green Wave have now dropped their first two games but will look to bounce back next week in their home opener against Columbus Academy.

“It’s just 0-2; it’s just been two games,” Hendershot said. “For a team that lost over 20 seniors last year, we’re learning, and we’re learning very quickly.”

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark Catholic unable to sustain offense in loss at Nelsonville-York