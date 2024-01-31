Newark Catholic names Graves interim head baseball coach

NEWARK — Newark Catholic announced the selection of Ron Graves on Tuesday as the baseball program's interim head varsity coach.

Graves will serve in the role this spring following the death of legendary coach John Cannizzaro on Jan. 13. Graves has been an assistant with the program since 2019.

Graves previously was NC's head softball coach for two seasons in 2016 and '17 after a stint as an assistant. He also was a coach in a variety of youth and club sports while his three daughters were growing up.

Graves graduated from Buckeye Valley in 1983. He was a star baseball player at Ohio Wesleyan, leading the Battling Bishops to two NCAA Division III tournaments before playing four seasons of semi-pro baseball with the Columbus Knights.

