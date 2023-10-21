Newark Catholic lands first punch in season-ending win at Northridge

JOHNSTOWN — The Newark Catholic and Northridge football teams met Friday night at Viking Stadium in a battle with Division VI playoff aspirations on the line. The Vikings essentially needed a win to clinch their sixth playoff berth in school history, but the Green Wave spoiled the party with a 22-13 victory.

NC (3-7, 2-3) stormed out to an early lead thanks to fantastic starting field position, executing when necessary to grind out the win.

“I thought we played really well (to start),” NC coach Josh Hendershot said. “In the first half, we executed on some details well.”

The Green Wave started promptly on their first drive when junior running back Mikey Hess found the end zone off a reception from junior quarterback Miller Hutchison from 27 yards.

Northridge (2-8, 1-4) attempted to answer with senior Drew Bingham, filling in for the injured Cameron Brannigan and finding success for the Vikings. Bingham marched the offense downfield into the red zone on their first offensive drive, but sophomore Charlie Kinkead pushed a 28-yard field goal attempt wide.

Hess and the NC offense hopped on the opportunity, scoring in two plays. Hess’s 59-yard rush set up Hutchison for a 26-yard touchdown on a read option, and the Green Wave stayed aggressive, adding a two-point conversion from Hess.

NC benefited from great field position after a punt block from junior Theo Talbott on the ensuing Northridge possession. Hutchison then found senior receiver Ethan Urban for a 6-yard TD, giving the Green Wave a 22-0 advantage into the half despite a quiet second quarter.

“There were some things late in the half where we should’ve had another score,” Hendershot said. “Credit to (Northridge’s) defense. They hung in tough.”

The Vikings limited NC to 228 total yards of offense, earning 338 yards themselves thanks to a second half surge.

Northridge stuck with Bingham and sophomore fullback Riley Wheeler the entire third quarter, breaking down the Green Wave defense. Wheeler got the Vikings on the board early in the third with a 12-yard TD run, keeping the game within reach.

“I told the guys they had the opportunity to quit,” Northridge coach Dustin Calhoun said. “They came out in the second half and competed hard.”

The Vikings looked to have another opportunity to score as the clock waned in the third, but a holding penalty forced a fourth and long, resulting in an incompletion from junior QB Dylan Chambers to Kinkead.

Northridge found themselves with more opportunities in the fourth, though. Bingham marched the offense downfield once again, setting up a 1-yard TD run from Chambers, but the Vikings missed the ensuing extra point, trailing 22-13.

Northridge tried all they could with its remaining offensive attempts, but the reliance on the run game bled the clock too much. Chambers was intercepted at the goal line by senior Rocco Capretta as time expired, sealing the win for NC.

“This leaves a good taste in our mouths,” Hendershot said. “Going out with a win motivates us for next year.”

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark Catholic Green Wave land first punch in win at Northridge