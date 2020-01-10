Rangers' Tony DeAngelo scores hat trick, ties franchise record

Tony DeAngelo of the New York Rangers had himself a game. (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

For a franchise with as long a history as the New York Rangers, it should be hard to come close to any franchise record. On Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils, defenceman Tony DeAngelo was able to match a tally set by a team legend.

DeAngelo tied the record for most points in a regular-season game by a defenceman, scoring a hat trick and earning two assists, matching a record originally set by Brian Leetch.

Tony DeAngelo (3-2—5) matched the @NYRangers franchise record for points in a regular-season game by a defenseman, held by Brian Leetch (Feb. 17, 1989 and April 18, 1995). #NHLStats https://t.co/hRkIEk7kjJ pic.twitter.com/zwpC0GzlEM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2020

The 24-year-old defenceman began his career-high night with a three-point first period, notching both of his assists and a goal for himself, to carry his team into a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

DeAngelo’s strong start included a creative slap pass — if it was intentional — off the boards and right into the path of Rangers forward Chris Kreider.

would it really be any different? pic.twitter.com/XqTaHyMRxv — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) January 10, 2020

DeAngelo followed up that period with two more goals of his own, giving him the hat trick on the night.

Tony out here making it look easy.



The full hat trick ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XO3NEbHl2J — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 10, 2020

Through 43 games this season, he has 11 goals and 36 points.

