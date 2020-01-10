Rangers' Tony DeAngelo scores hat trick, ties franchise record

Thomas WilliamsHockey writer
Tony DeAngelo of the New York Rangers had himself a game. (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)
For a franchise with as long a history as the New York Rangers, it should be hard to come close to any franchise record. On Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils, defenceman Tony DeAngelo was able to match a tally set by a team legend.

DeAngelo tied the record for most points in a regular-season game by a defenceman, scoring a hat trick and earning two assists, matching a record originally set by Brian Leetch.

The 24-year-old defenceman began his career-high night with a three-point first period, notching both of his assists and a goal for himself, to carry his team into a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

DeAngelo’s strong start included a creative slap pass — if it was intentional — off the boards and right into the path of Rangers forward Chris Kreider.

DeAngelo followed up that period with two more goals of his own, giving him the hat trick on the night.

Through 43 games this season, he has 11 goals and 36 points.

