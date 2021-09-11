Mets, Yankees honor 9/11 first responders in emotional pregame ceremony on 20th anniversary

New York City’s two Major League Baseball teams pulled out all of the stops on Saturday night to commemorate the 20 year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 — making for an incredible moment before their game at Citi Field.

The two teams, both wearing jerseys reading “New York,” donning hats from the city’s various first responders and special cleats, paid tribute ahead of the second game of their three-game series on Saturday night in Queens.

Luis Gil and Carlos Mendoza did the honors. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MNbz4iqVOe — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 11, 2021

A big group of players from the 2001 Mets team was at Citi Field on Saturday for the ceremony, and stood with first responders on the field before the game.

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine, who was leading the team in 2001, also threw out the first pitch alongside manager Joe Torre, his then-Yankees counterpart.

Bobby Valentine and Joe Torre:



It's your pitch. pic.twitter.com/AnOsg6GVWE — SNY (@SNYtv) September 11, 2021

The Mets, of course, held the first professional sports event in New York 10 days after the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001 — which the Mets won behind a Mike Piazza two-run homerun in the eighth inning.

A home run unlike any other.



“Remembering the Game for New York” - today at 1pm ET & 5:30pm ET. pic.twitter.com/9eflWPP1a7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 11, 2021

Just before things got started, both teams came together and embraced near home plate before a moment of silence.

Mets and Yankees players shake hands on the field prior to tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/QdcpZTsQzC — SNY (@SNYtv) September 11, 2021

A moment of silence was held before the Mets and Yankees game, honoring those who lost their lives 20 years ago. #NeverForget



(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/vbvAgOhbLS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 11, 2021

In a day full of gestures, tributes and memorials, both the Mets and the Yankees came together to pull off a moment these players, fans and first responders are sure to remember.