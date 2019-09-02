Rajai Davis accidentally slid into Joe West at home plate, and things got real awkward

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
Joe West struggled to get back to his feet on Sunday night after <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/7835/" data-ylk="slk:Rajai Davis">Rajai Davis</a> accidentally slid into him at home plate — and things got a little awkward. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Longtime umpire Joe West was behind the plate on Sunday night for the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-2 win against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, the final game of their three-game series.

Things, however, got a bit awkward in the top of the eighth inning after outfielder Rajai Davis attempted to slide into home.

Davis, after second baseman Jeff McNeil hit a grounder to first base, attempted to score and tried to slide around Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. Davis, though, was too late and ended up sliding wide right.

After Realmuto made the tag, Davis’ momentum ended up carrying him right into West’s legs — which knocked the 66-year-old over.

West awkwardly landed right on top of Davis, and struggled to get back up to his feet — even after trying to use Davis’ back to do so.

Eventually, Phillies pitcher Hector Neris had to help him back to his feet.

Then, finally, West was able to officially make the call at the plate.

Thankfully, West wasn’t hurt during the play.

Davis’ face during the whole thing, however, was priceless.

Naturally, social media had jokes

It didn’t take long for fans to take to social media after the incident at home plate, either.

