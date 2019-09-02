Rajai Davis accidentally slid into Joe West at home plate, and things got real awkward

Joe West struggled to get back to his feet on Sunday night after Rajai Davis accidentally slid into him at home plate — and things got a little awkward. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Longtime umpire Joe West was behind the plate on Sunday night for the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-2 win against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, the final game of their three-game series.

Things, however, got a bit awkward in the top of the eighth inning after outfielder Rajai Davis attempted to slide into home.

Davis, after second baseman Jeff McNeil hit a grounder to first base, attempted to score and tried to slide around Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. Davis, though, was too late and ended up sliding wide right.

After Realmuto made the tag, Davis’ momentum ended up carrying him right into West’s legs — which knocked the 66-year-old over.

and in a moment of perfect symbiosis: Rajai Davis's face inflicts the perfect insult-to-Joe-West's-injury pic.twitter.com/RXrqYCTghb — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) September 2, 2019

West awkwardly landed right on top of Davis, and struggled to get back up to his feet — even after trying to use Davis’ back to do so.

Eventually, Phillies pitcher Hector Neris had to help him back to his feet.

Then, finally, West was able to officially make the call at the plate.

Rajai Davis getting called out here is a real insult-to-injury moment pic.twitter.com/YIMluCoMtb — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) September 2, 2019

Thankfully, West wasn’t hurt during the play.

Davis’ face during the whole thing, however, was priceless.

Naturally, social media had jokes

It didn’t take long for fans to take to social media after the incident at home plate, either.

Love that Joe West still had the wherewithal to still make the out call after all of this. Consummate professional. https://t.co/ZjmPecHaoj — AJ Turner (@atoj247) September 2, 2019

*record scratch* *freeze frame* yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here. https://t.co/OWbmwvDW8Q — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) September 2, 2019

When a bee lands on me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vbltqlsdxS — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) September 2, 2019

If you can't get up off the player you've fallen on, it might be time to hang it up. https://t.co/D8Yjrr68uZ — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) September 2, 2019

Rajai Davis' reaction to ump Joe West accidentally mounting him says everything we need to know about that hilarious sequence at home plate. pic.twitter.com/9nEo6iVI96 — Kelcey Brade (@KelceyBradeTSN) September 2, 2019

A perfectly reasonable reaction when Joe West is falling on you... https://t.co/L9wLIzlNVQ — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) September 2, 2019

Sometimes Joe West eats a sandwich and sometimes there’s a Joe West sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ulC5nqEeIa — Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 2, 2019

He GRAZED Joe West's ankles and Joe West became the Life Alert commercial. https://t.co/CbAA0s8Q4O — colleen (@cmmcguire) September 2, 2019

