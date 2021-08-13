Mets P Jacob deGrom suffers another setback with elbow injury, can't throw for two more weeks

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will be sidelined for at least another two weeks.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Friday that deGrom won’t be able to throw for another two weeks while dealing with elbow inflammation.

“It’s slightly improving but there’s going to be just two more weeks of no throw,” Rojas said ahead of their game with the Dodgers on Friday night. “Then [we’ll wait] to see further imaging after the two weeks.”

At best, per SNY’s Steve Gelbs , deGrom could return in mid-September. That would leave him just a handful of games left in the regular season.

deGrom has been on IL since July 18

deGrom has been on the injured list since July 18 , when he first landed there with right forearm tightness. The team then said on July 30 that he was dealing with inflammation in his pitching elbow, though there was no ligament damage.

deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, had gone 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in nearly 100 innings pitched before the injuries, all while helping lead the Mets to the top of the National League East standings.

The Mets are currently just 0.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the division. While deGrom’s presence could undoubtedly help the Mets both win the NL East for the first time in six years and make a notable playoff run, his status is still very much up in the air.

