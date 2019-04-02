Lenny Dykstra plans to sue former teammate Ron Darling over claims of racial insults in 1986 World Series

Former New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra said he plans to sue former teammate Ron Darling over claims that he hurled racist insults at Red Sox pitcher Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd during Game 3 of the 1986 World Series.

Dykstra — who played for the Mets from 1985 until 1989, when he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies — actually hit a leadoff home run against Boyd in Game 3 of that series, before later leading the team to a 4-3 series win against the Red Sox.

Darling, however, alleges that Dykstra yelled racial slurs at Boyd throughout the game in his new book, “108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game,” which will be released on Tuesday.

Lenny Dykstra of the New York Mets waits for the pitch during the World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Shea Stadium in October 1986 in Flushing, New York. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Darling’s claims

Dykstra, according to Darling, yelled “every imaginable and unimaginable insult and expletive in (Boyd’s) direction — foul, racist, hateful, hurtful stuff,” during Game 3 at Fenway Park.

He also added, according to NJ.com, that the insults were “worse than anything Jackie Robinson might have heard.”

“Oil Can was on the receiving end of the ugliest piece of vitriol I’ve ever heard — in a bar, on a baseball diamond … anywhere,” Darling wrote, via NJ.com. “I don’t want to be too specific here, because I don’t want to commemorate this dark, low moment in Mets history in that way.”

Darling, who pitched for the Mets from 1983-1990, stood by his claims in an interview with Mike Francesa on WFAN on Monday, too.

If you want Ron Darling's side of the story, he was on with Francesa today and they touched on the topic. (Mike knows @LennyDykstra very well, if you were wondering.) pic.twitter.com/dfZILKMQGw — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 2, 2019

“In those days, and if you read the whole paragraph, Lenny had a way about him,” Darling told Francesa. “He was a little crazy … The world has changed. What was said 33 years ago in a fraternity of young men trying to play a sport, as you look back on it when you’re 57 or 58 years old, you’re kind of ashamed of the complicity of yourself to these kind of things … In those days people tried to rile each other in a lot of different ways, you hoped it didn’t happen that way.”

Dykstra’s hard denials, plans to sue

Dykstra has repeatedly denied these allegations both in interviews and on social media, saying Darling’s claims are unacceptable.

“None of this is true and I can prove it,” Dykstra told NJ.com on Sunday. “For one thing, during a World Series game, you’re supposed to be focused, not (acting out) like he’s suggesting.”

Dykstra also went on “The Michael Kay Show” on 98.7 ESPN on Monday, where he said Darling crossed the line.

(Warning, this video contains language NSFW.)

On The Michael Kay Show, Lenny Dykstra was not pleased about Ron Darling accusing him of hurling racial slurs at Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd during the 1986 World Series. Lenny also mixed in a couple of F-bombs for good measure. He'll be suing Darling and the publisher of Ron's book. pic.twitter.com/TaGfDyvYMF — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 2, 2019

“As far as what he said, man that’s as low as you go and they’re flat out lies,” Dykstra said. “That’s the problem.

“I wouldn’t say anything to him,” Dykstra added. “I’d drop him like a red-headed f—king stepchild.”

Why would @RonDarlingJr aka Mr. Perfect, who is creating fiction to sell his latest "dime-store-novel" want me as an enemy? I live for this shit! Lock & Load, stay tuned for real FACTS about Mr. P https://t.co/uglVjtMucm via @nypostsports #86Mets — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) March 30, 2019

Dykstra said, via the New York Post, that others would have heard the racial slurs during the game, including his teammates, owners sitting behind the dugout and Red Sox catcher Rich Gedman. No audio or video of the alleged incident has been produced, Dykstra told NJ.com, because “there isn’t any.”

So, Dykstra said he is planning to sue both Darling and the books publisher, St. Martin’s Press, for defamation.

“I’m going to sue him and the publisher,” Dykstra said, via the New York Post. “I wrote a book myself. I had 30 lawyers calling me fact-checking everything. There is not one person to back this up, because you know why, it’s not true. It’s all a lie.”

