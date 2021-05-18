Mets' Kevin Pillar leaves game vs. Braves after taking 94 mph fastball to the face

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar left their game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night after taking a pitch to the face at Truist Park.

Pillar, in the top of the seventh inning, went down after Braves pitcher Jacob Webb's 94 mph fastball got away from him.

Pillar fell to the ground instantly and grabbed his face. A significant amount of blood could be seen dripping down into the dirt.

Kevin Pillar got hit in the face by a Jacob Webb fastball.



Amazingly, he walked off under his own power.



Still, a frightening scene nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/6kPINtKIYn — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) May 18, 2021

Pillar eventually got up and walked off the field on his own. Details about his injuries are not yet known. Webb, who was clearly shaken up, was then replaced by Sean Newcomb.

Pillar is in his first season with the Mets after spending time with both the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies last year. The 32-year-old has 19 hits and two home runs in 77 at bats so far this season.

The Mets, after scoring two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth after a Johneshwy Fargas double, beat the Braves 3-1.

Kevin Pillar of the New York Mets was hit by a pitch in the face in the seventh inning of their game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

