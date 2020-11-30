Sabrina Ionescu looks like old self in gym after ankle injury, surgery cut rookie season short

Sabrina Ionescu is back in the gym and seems more than ready to go after an ankle injury ended her rookie season in the WNBA before it could really take off.

Ionescu shared a video of her getting shots up in the gym on Twitter on Monday, and looked back to her old self.

Ankle sprain ends Ionescu’s rookie season almost instantly

Ionescu suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain in just her third WNBA game with the New York Liberty last season inside their bubble at IMG Academy in Florida. The No. 1 overall pick then left the bubble to see specialists, and underwent surgery to remove scar tissue irritating a tendon behind her ankle earlier this month.

The team said that she was “expected to soon be cleared” to resume physical activity after her surgery. It’s not clear if that’s happened yet, but based on the video of her in the gym it’s safe to say she’s at least extremely close.

The X-year-old former Oregon standout — who is the only Division I player in history, man or woman, to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career — said this month that she’s considering playing overseas early next year before returning to the WNBA next summer. That may end up being difficult due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe, however.

Either way, Ionescu said she’s already gearing up for the 2021 WNBA season — which will essentially be her second rookie year.

“With the long offseason, I am committed to returning in 2021 fully prepared to rejoin my team and jumpstart my WNBA career,” Ionescu said in a statement earlier this month. “My rehab has been going very well and I look forward to getting back on the court.”

