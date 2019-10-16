Katie Smith out as head coach of New York Liberty after just two seasons

The New York Liberty declined to renew Katie Smith’s contract for the 2020 season on Wednesday. Smith compiled just a 17-51 record in two seasons. (AP/Darron Cummings)

After just two seasons, the New York Liberty are moving on from head coach Katie Smith.

The Liberty announced on Wednesday that they would not renew Smith’s contract for the 2020 season, effectively firing the former WNBA star.

“On behalf of the entire Liberty organization, we want to thank Katie for her time with our franchise,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy to make, but we felt it necessary to move our organization forward in a new direction. We wish her all the best.”

Smith was promoted to the head job in New York before the 2018 season after spending two seasons as an assistant with the franchise under former head coach Bill Laimbeer. She went just 17-51 in that time, marking the Liberty’s two worst records in team history.

The 45-year-old spent 15 seasons in the WNBA from 1999-2013, most notably with the Minnesota Lynx and Detroit Shock. She actually finished her career in New York, playing her final season in the WNBA with the Liberty in 2013.

Smith marks the second WNBA coach to lose their job this offseason. Indiana Fever coach and general manager Pokey Chatman was fired in September after three seasons with the organization.

The Liberty will begin their search for a new coach immediately. The team holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.

