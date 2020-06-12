Report: Ex-Knicks guard Gerald Wilkins arrested twice, hospitalized for mental health evaluation

Former New York Knicks guard Gerald Wilkins was reportedly arrested twice in the past two weeks in Georgia and sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the New York Daily News.

Wilkins, who played for the Knicks from 1985-1992, reportedly locked himself inside his girlfriend’s room for more than two hours on June 6 before disabling the fire alarm and pouring “accelerants and other liquids through cracks on the door repeatedly,” including rubbing alcohol, bleach, soap, Epsom salt, water and urine, according to the report.

Police, per the Daily News, then broke through the door and transported him to a hospital for evaluation after a crisis therapist signed an order for an involuntary committal.

The 56-year-old was also arrested on May 31 after allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s home and pushing her, reportedly because she wouldn’t let him use her phone.

Wilkins was arrested again on Tuesday after allegedly threatening a man with a 12-inch screwdriver. Wilkins allegedly walked into the victim’s store and “started yelling and acting aggressive for no reason.” He then allegedly hit another man in the store with an object before leaving. Wilkins was charged with simple battery, aggravated assault and theft, per the report.

Wilkins played in the league for 13 seasons from 1985-1999, most notably with the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged career highs of 19.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his second season with New York. After two seasons with the Cavaliers, Wilkins also spent time with the Vancouver Grizzlies and Orlando Magic before retiring.

He is the brother of NBA Hall of Famer and longtime Atlanta Hawks star Dominique Wilkins. His son, Damien Wilkins, played in the league from 2004-18, too.

Gerald Wilkins, the brother of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and father of Damien Wilkins, played in the league from 1985-1999. (Tim Defrisco/Getty Images)

