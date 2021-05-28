New York Knicks Ban Fan For Spitting On Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young During Game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kimberley Richards
·Trends Reporter, HuffPost
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Knicks announced they have indefinitely banned a fan for spitting on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during an NBA playoff game on Wednesday.

In a statement tweeted Thursday, the team said that it had identified the fan in question after conducting an investigation. That person is now banned from entering the team’s New York City home stadium, Madison Square Garden, the Knicks said.

“We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior,” the statement read. “This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”

Hours after Wednesday night’s game, Young retweeted a widely circulated video that purported to show someone spitting on him while he was standing near the sideline.

At least two other offensive fan-related incidents occurred at NBA games on Wednesday night.

A Philadelphia 76ers fan at the city’s Wells Fargo Center dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he was exiting the game with an ankle injury.

“This shit is getting out of hand, especially for me,” he told ESPN after the game. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the fuck they want to do ― it’s just out of pocket.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke out about the incident on Wednesday night, tweeting that he and other players wanted the fan who threw the popcorn to be identified.

The 76ers released a statement on Thursday noting that the person who threw popcorn at the Wizards guard is now barred indefinitely from all events at the stadium.

The Utah Jazz said Thursday that they had indefinitely banned three of its fans after the father of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant told ESPN they had made vulgar and racist remarks to him as he watched the game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

“My family should be able cheer for me [and] my teammates without getting inappropriate shit said to them,” Morant tweeted on Thursday.

The NBA addressed the wave of fan-related incidents in a statement on Thursday, reminding attendees of its code of conduct now that stadiums across the country have increased attendance capacities after hosting fans virtually during the pandemic.

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the NBA said.

Related...

LeBron James Hits Long Game-Winning 3-Pointer And Skip Bayless Still Trashes Him

J. Cole Makes Pro Basketball Debut And Scores No. 1 Album In The Same Month

Russell Westbrook Gets Popcorn Poured On Him By Fan After Ankle Injury

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Islanders stun Pens 3-2 in double OT, take 3-2 series lead

    The New York Islanders spent the better part of four periods hanging on thanks largely to the sheer brilliance of rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Jarry's ill-advised clearing attempt early in the second overtime went right to New York forward Josh Bailey, who raced in to score the winner and give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

  • NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

    The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue," the Knicks said in a statement, while also apologising to Young and the Hawks.

  • Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.

  • Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 17 – live updates

    Giro d'Italia: Full list teams and remaining riders in Italy Giro: Route, stage start times, TV details and more UCI WorldTour: Team-by-team guide and calendar

  • NHL betting: Will the Islanders close out the series against the Penguins?

    Some pivotal Game 6s are on tap tonight with Lightning-Panthers, Golden Knights-Wild, and Islanders-Penguins.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • The Daily Sweat: Good news Knicks fans, they're a prime zig-zag theory bet for Game 2

    The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.

  • Brandon Jones hopes to escape Xfinity bubble with strong Charlotte run

    In a feast-or-famine year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Brandon Jones finds himself squarely on the bubble where the playoffs are concerned. Jones currently is 12th in the standings, the final Playoff-eligible position, 26 points ahead of another Brandon — Brandon Brown. RELATED: Charlotte weekend schedule | Patriotic paint schemes Driving the No. 19 Joe […]

  • NBA betting: Will Lakers have any challenge in the West? Clippers are in a ton of trouble after losing again

    The Lakers are even stronger favorites in the West after Tuesday night.

  • Cameron Payne with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Cameron Payne (Phoenix Suns) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/27/2021

  • Alex Caruso with an assist vs the Phoenix Suns

    Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/27/2021

  • Soccer-Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

    MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," Real said in a statement.

  • Sean McVay gives his initial impressions of Matthew Stafford during OTAs

    Sean McVay has already been impressed by Matthew Stafford, saying he's "looked good" in practice.

  • Tour, players react to Naomi Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka's declaration that she won't participate in news conferences during the French Open was a topic of discussion during tournament media day.

  • Watch Devin Booker get ejected for mid-air shove of Dennis Schroder

    "That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.