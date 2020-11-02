Report: Jets trade linebacker Avery Williamson to Steelers

Avery Williamson is headed to Pittsburgh.

The New York Jets traded the linebacker to the Steelers on Sunday night, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The Jets, who also included a seventh-round pick in 2022, get Pittsburgh’s fifth-round pick in 2022 in return.

Jets are trading LB Avery Williamson to the Steelers, as @MMehtaNYDN reported.



Trade terms, per source: Jets get Pitt’s 5th-round pick in 2022; Steelers get Williamson and Jets’ 2022 7th-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Williamson should fit perfectly with the undefeated Steelers as a replacement for Devin Bush, who tore his ACL in Week 6.

Williamson has recorded 50 tackles in six games so far this season for the Jets, who dropped to 0-8 on Sunday after a lopsided 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williamson had nine tackles in the game.

The 28-year-old, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, is in the final year of his three-year deal with the team. The Jets have been trying to move him for more than a year, per the report.

Williamson is just the latest the Jets have traded away in recent weeks, joining defensive linemen Steve McLendon — who went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a draft pick — and Jordan Willis — who went to the San Francisco 49ers for a draft pick.

With the playoffs clearly out of reach after a horrendous start to the year, the Jets seem to be making moves to gain draft capital ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Jets sent Avery Williamson to the Steelers on Sunday night. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

