Jets TE Chris Herndon can 'feel a different energy' around team amid changes this offseason

Just a few months into learning an entirely new system with a brand new coaching staff, New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon can already tell a major difference.

Herndon, who impressed in his rookie campaign last season despite the Jets’ rough 4-12 finish, said this week that he can feel a much more powerful offense coming together under newly-hired head coach Adam Gase.

“Just from the jump, we’re taking shots down the field, using everybody and everybody is getting a chance to touch the ball,” Herndon said, via the Jets. “You feel a different energy out there and we’re just trying to keep this momentum that we have right now and let that carry into the next day, next camp and going into the season.”

Herndon had a solid rookie season in New York, recording 502 yards on 39 receptions and four touchdowns. Along side second-year quarterback Sam Darnold and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Herndon will likely play a significant role in the Jets’ new offense.

Jets tight ends coach John Dunn has been impressed with Herndon’s growth this offseason, too, and has seen quite a big difference in him so far.

“I think he’s a more confident player,” tight ends coach John Dunn said, via the Jets. “Even from just getting here, before practicing and speaking with him and talking with him, just his confidence [is different]. He had a good year last year. And I think for him, the more he can understand defenses and not only what we’re doing, but what the opposing team is doing, now he can maximize his skillset. So that’s where I think he’s taken his biggest leap.”

Herndon echoed Dunn’s thoughts, saying he has focused quite a bit on the mental part of football — specifically in the film room.

“You could have all the skill in the world, but if you don’t know what to do, you’re not really going to get much playing time. Period,” Herndon said, via the Jets. “Before you can get out there and make plays, you have to know where to be and that’s probably the most important part. The athleticism and running comes easy.”

Second-year tight end Chris Herndon is impressed with the Jets' new offense this offseason — and is impressing the coaching staff, too. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

