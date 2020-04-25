New York Jets select Denzel Mims in 2020 NFL Draft: A home-run pick for fans and fantasy players alike

With the 59th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Denzel Mims, wide receiver, Baylor!

This was a no-brainer pick for the Jets. They have a big need at wide receiver, and a wide receiver who many expected to be drafted in the first round fell into their lap. Liz Loza gives her take on the rookie.

There’s one big thing you need to know here: 100-plus targets were vacated when Robby Anderson left in free agency. Who do you think is going to get those targets?

One of the most athletic wide receivers in the draft with an uncanny ability to high-point the football, Liz expects Mims to make an immediate fantasy impact and give Sam Darnold a much-needed weapon.

