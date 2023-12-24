New York Jets owner will bring back head coach Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas for 2024 season

A disappointing season for the New York Jets will not result in major changes, according to team owner Woody Johnson.

The Jets have missed the playoffs 13 straight seasons, and despite bringing in Aaron Rodgers last spring, there will be no postseason football for the franchise yet again.

We know what happened with Rodgers and how his Achilles injury derailed their playoff hopes, but despite a 5-9 record heading into Week 16, Johnson is happy to bring back head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas for 2024.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson told the New York Post. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

After Rodgers' injury, the team cycled through Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian at quarterback, resulting in little success.

Changes in the head coach and GM position would be difficult considering Saleh and Douglas were a big reason why Rodgers wanted to come to New York to play for the Jets.

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got," Johnson said. "Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

Head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets had to sweat after blowing a 27-7 lead against the Washington Commanders before rallying to win on Sunday. (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)

After Sunday's 30-28 victory against the Washington Commanders, the Jets are 17-32 under Saleh, who is in his third season, while the team has compiled a 26-55 record since Douglas was hired as GM in 2019. There were high hopes heading into the 2023 season, but they all blew up once Rodgers went down.

The 2022 NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year — Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner — have produced on both sides of the ball. And while the defensive side has been strong, the offense as a whole has struggled this season. The Jets entered this week ranked last in the league with 13 offensive touchdowns and are a bottom-five team in total passing and rushing yards.

By keeping Saleh and Douglas, it means the only changes in the offseason will be coming to the Jets' roster. As Rodgers said this past week on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Jets need to add, not subtract.

“I believe in the leadership that we have here,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “I believe in our guys. It’s not a situation where we have to rebuild. We need to reload a little bit and there’ll be some tough decisions. I like the pieces that we have in place.”