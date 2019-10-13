Refs call flags on six straight plays as Cowboys-Jets goes down to wire

The end of the New York Jets’ 24-22 win against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon was extremely sloppy.

Penalty flags were flying constantly, which nearly set up a Dallas comeback.

The Cowboys, after falling into a 24-16 hole, were driving one last time at MetLife Stadium and had reached their own 39-yard line when the two-minute warning hit. That’s when six — yes, six — penalties were called in a row.

First, Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts was called for pass interference, which sent the Cowboys into New York territory. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott then found Ezekiel Elliott for a 12-yard gain, and declined an illegal contact penalty. On the very next play, linebacker Blake Cashman was called for pass interference — which moved the Cowboys to the Jets’ 12-yard line.

After three straight penalties on New York, it was finally the Cowboys’ turn to draw the flag.

First Connor Williams was called for holding, and then receiver Michael Gallup was called for an illegal block on the next play — sending Dallas back to the 29-yard line.

Finally, Jets safety Jamal Adams was called for pass interference trying to break up a pass intended for Jason Witten — marking the sixth-consecutive penalty thrown on the drive.

The three enforced penalties for 50 yards nearly set up a Cowboys comeback, too. Prescott found Elliott for a four-yard touchdown grab with just 54 seconds left, bringing them back within just two points. Dallas’ two-point conversion and following onside kick failed, however, giving the Jets their first win of the season.

Fans loved the constant flags on social media

Naturally, fans on social media had a field day with all of the flags flying in New Jersey.

Refs in the cowboys Jets game....you get a flag you get a flag you get a flag pic.twitter.com/S8s5OyOSGU — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) October 13, 2019

Watching refs try to flag the Cowboys to victory #Jets pic.twitter.com/fcXWThCRel — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 13, 2019

There have been 6 penalty flags in a row during this Jets-Cowboys game. The NFL is trash. — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) October 13, 2019

6 straight plays, 6 straight flags for the Cowboys and the Jets... pic.twitter.com/PTXDsmnqET — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 13, 2019

UNREAL, NFL!! Flags on 6 straight plays in Cowboys vs Jets on final drive! Let. Them. Play. Too much ticky tack crap! — Jimmy Burch (@Jimmy_Burch) October 13, 2019

You, yes you, have drawn a flag from the officials in the Jets-Cowboys game. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 13, 2019

Flag after flag after flag in the Cowboys / Jets game. pic.twitter.com/Tj0vBKrr1v — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 13, 2019

There has been a flag on EVERY play in this final Cowboy drive. It's just unwatchable. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) October 13, 2019

With game on line, Cowboys and Jets visit an amusement park. Six plays. Six flags. pic.twitter.com/RuT3tJaqZU — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 13, 2019

