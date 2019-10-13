Refs call flags on six straight plays as Cowboys-Jets goes down to wire

Ryan YoungYahoo Sports Contributor

The end of the New York Jets’ 24-22 win against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon was extremely sloppy.

Penalty flags were flying constantly, which nearly set up a Dallas comeback.

The Cowboys, after falling into a 24-16 hole, were driving one last time at MetLife Stadium and had reached their own 39-yard line when the two-minute warning hit. That’s when six — yes, six — penalties were called in a row.

First, Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts was called for pass interference, which sent the Cowboys into New York territory. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott then found Ezekiel Elliott for a 12-yard gain, and declined an illegal contact penalty. On the very next play, linebacker Blake Cashman was called for pass interference — which moved the Cowboys to the Jets’ 12-yard line.

After three straight penalties on New York, it was finally the Cowboys’ turn to draw the flag.

First Connor Williams was called for holding, and then receiver Michael Gallup was called for an illegal block on the next play — sending Dallas back to the 29-yard line.

Finally, Jets safety Jamal Adams was called for pass interference trying to break up a pass intended for Jason Witten — marking the sixth-consecutive penalty thrown on the drive.

The three enforced penalties for 50 yards nearly set up a Cowboys comeback, too. Prescott found Elliott for a four-yard touchdown grab with just 54 seconds left, bringing them back within just two points. Dallas’ two-point conversion and following onside kick failed, however, giving the Jets their first win of the season.

Fans loved the constant flags on social media

Naturally, fans on social media had a field day with all of the flags flying in New Jersey.

