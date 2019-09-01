Jets claim K Kaare Vedvik off waivers after his rough preseason in Minnesota

Though his time in Minnesota didn’t go as planned, Kaare Vedvik has already found a new home in the NFL.

The New York Jets picked up Vedvik off waivers on Sunday, just days after he was cut by the Vikings following a rough preseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets claimed K Kaare Vedvik on waivers from Minnesota, per source. Jets tried trading for him with Baltimore; now get him for no draft comp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

The Vikings traded for Vedvik nearly a month ago, giving the Baltimore Ravens a fifth-round pick for the Norwegian kicker. That deal, however, clearly didn’t pan out.

Vedvik went just 1-of-4 over two games for Minnesota this preseason, missing from 37, 43 and 54 yards. It was a disappointing start for Vedvik, who had gone 11-of-12 with multiple makes from more than 50 yards out on preseason kicks with the Ravens. The Vikings waived Vedvik on Saturday, opting to remain with longtime Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey instead.

“I was braced for the fact that (Minnesota) would probably be dissatisfied with what he did so far,” Vedvik’s agent, John Perla, said, via the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “(Being cut) doesn’t surprise me and it didn’t surprise him. He was realistic about it. He understands that it’s all about production.”

The Jets, though, found themselves in a similar kicking situation this preseason.

New York picked up Taylor Bertolet this offseason, despite him not having any regular season experience. Bertolet went 5-of-8 on field goals and missed a pair of extra point attempts with the Jets, however, and was waived on Sunday.

The Jets actually tried to trade for Vedvik last month before the Vikings made a move for him, too. Now, head coach Adam Gase finally has his man — and is clearly hoping that Vedvik can produce in New York like he did in Baltimore.

The Jets made several other roster moves on Sunday, according to ESPN. The team claimed rookie wide receiver and punt returner Braxton Berrios on waivers from the New England Patriots, defensive back Bennett Jackson from the Ravens and defensive end John Franklin-Meyers from the Los Angeles Rams. They waived wide receiver Greg Dortch, safety Doug Middleton and linebacker Albert McClellan as well.

The New York Jets picked up Kaare Vedvik on Sunday after his rough preseason in Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Raiders claim DeShone Kizer off waivers, have four quarterbacks on roster

Jon Gruden now has plenty of options at quarterback this fall.

The Oakland Raiders picked up quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers on Sunday, just one day after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN. He’s the fourth quarterback on their roster, joining veteran Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman in backing up starter Derek Carr.

Kizer had gone 25-of-45 for 273 yards this preseason with the Packers, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 23-year-old played in just three games for Green Bay in 2018 after being traded from the Cleveland Browns, where he threw 22 interceptions and 11 touchdowns during the team’s winless 2017 campaign.

While having four quarterbacks on his roster may seem like a lot, general manager Mike Mayock had a feeling that Gruden would opt to keep more on his roster.

“When you work with Jon Gruden, it probably is,” Mayock told ESPN Saturday, when asked if keeping three quarterbacks on the roster was the plan. “And yeah, I mean, bottom line is that Jon loves his quarterbacks, does a great job developing them and I think we pretty much knew all along, especially if all three of them played the way they did, I think it became obvious that we were going to go with three.”

The Oakland Raiders picked up DeShone Kizer on Sunday, making him the fourth quarterback on their roster. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

