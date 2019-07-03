C.J. Mosley: 'We know the whole NFL is sleeping on the Jets'

It’s been nearly a decade since the New York Jets have reached the postseason.

Yet, with several new additions this offseason — among players, coaching staff and front office executives — the Jets will look extremely different this fall.

Newly signed linebacker C.J. Mosley thinks that’s a good thing — and will catch plenty in the league off guard.

“Now that we’ve got a new little mix-up, got some new people around and some new faces, we’re all eager and we’re all ready,” Mosley said, via the Jets. “We know the whole NFL is sleeping on the Jets, so we’re ready to prove them wrong.”

Mosley recorded 105 total tackles and had one interception with the Baltimore Ravens last season, his fifth in the league. He inked a five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets this offseason and is now one of the oldest, most experienced players on the Jets’ roster — they have just two players over the age of 30.

The team also needs to find its footing under new head coach Adam Gase — who is tasked with finding a way to get second-year quarterback Sam Darnold and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell to mesh together in a new offensive scheme.

Still, Mosley isn’t letting that youth get him down.

“I think we’re eager,” Mosley said, via the Jets. “Definitely young, and we know that. But as a group and collectively, we already know the people that have been here, the coaches that have been here and all they’ve heard since they’ve been here is we’ll lose.”

It’s easy to understand why NFL fans expect the Jets to lose time and again. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010, currently tied for the third-longest active streak in the league, and has won just a combined 14 games in the past three years. In the eight-year stretch since the Jets made the postseason, they have had just one winning season.

That constant public doubt doesn’t discourage Mosley, however. It actually does just the opposite.

“(People) always have been (negative about the Jets),” Mosley said, via the Jets. “Even I was when I wasn’t here. You’ve got to be honest. That’s another reason I came here, I’m always about great tradition and what better city and what better state to come in and turn a great organization around and be champions.”

Despite a rough stretch in recent years, linebacker C.J. Mosley thinks that the Jets will surprise a lot of people this fall. (AP/Seth Wenig)

