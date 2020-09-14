Adam Gase upset he left Le’Veon Bell in after hamstring injury: ‘I’m mad at myself’

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell left their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills early on Sunday after injuring his hamstring.

Coach Adam Gase is taking some of the blame.

Gase, who had an injury dispute with Bell during training camp, said after the loss that he was frustrated by his decision to allow Bell to return after hurting his leg in the second quarter.

“I’m mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half,” Gase said, via ESPN.

Bell leaves after hamstring injury

Bell was the intended target for a pass late in the second quarter, but failed to bring the ball down and fell awkwardly. He was grabbed by Bills linebacker A.J. Klein in the process and picked up a holding penalty, too.

Bell remained in the game and came back for five plays just after halftime. That, though, is when Gase pulled him for good.

“That play looked bad,” Gase said, via ESPN. “I’m watching, and I thought it was going to be a touchdown, then he got grabbed. And kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad. “I saw him grab his hamstring, and he wouldn’t come out. We come in at halftime. I let him go back in there. I was worried about it, and we were eventually like, ‘I can’t put you in there. We can’t take a chance on getting more hurt than you already are.’”

Bell finished with 14 rushing yards on six carries and another 32 yards through the air on two receptions. He was replaced by Frank Gore, who had 24 rushing yards.

Bell didn’t address the media after the game, and neither Gase nor the Jets provided any specifics on the injury. It’s unclear if he will be able to go next week for their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers or not.

Le'Veon Bell left the Jets' loss to the Bills early on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

