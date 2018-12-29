New York Giants wideout suffers season-ending injury while dancing in locker room

The New York Giants only had to get through one more week without negative headlines before their embarrassing 2018 season concluded. They almost made it, too.

Unfortunately, rookie wide receiver Jawill Davis was placed on the injured reserve list with a dislocated patella — more commonly known as the kneecap — which happened while he was dancing in the locker room, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Giants WR Jawill Davis, placed on Injured Reserve a few minutes ago, actually suffered a dislocated patella while dancing in the locker room, sources say. That’s a new one. The dislocation is said to be slight. But still, his season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2018





The injury ends Davis’ season and usually takes about six weeks to recover from. The rookie appeared in seven games for the Giants this season tallying four receptions for 40 yards. Davis was an undrafted free agent out of Bethune-Cookman who worked his way up from the practice squad, so even if the Giants didn’t have much to celebrate, he’d certainly come a long way.

Davis isn’t the first NFL player to suffer an injury while dancing and he won’t be the last. He can at least be thankful he didn’t pull a Lamarr Houston, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury after celebrating a sack in 2014.

New York Giants wide receiver Jawill Davis, center, is tackled by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton, left, and free safety Kevin Byard during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo)

