Report: Daniel Jones avoided serious leg injury, could play vs. Seahawks on Sunday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has reportedly avoided a serious injury after leaving Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals with a hamstring issue.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones’ hamstring was evaluated on Monday and while he’s still injured, it’s not major.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they’ll know more if he’s able to get on the field and test it in a few days. NYG will have plans with Jones & without him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Jones left Sunday’s game in the third quarter after tweaking his hamstring on a short run. After attempting to stay in the game and crumpling to the ground following a pass attempt, he was replaced with his backup, Colt McCoy.

Giants fans (and the entire Giants organization) are probably breathing big sighs of relief. While McCoy was fine in relief, Danny Dimes is who you want throwing passes out there. With the Giants tied for first place in the NFC East and facing four straight teams with winning records, they’re going to need him if they have any hope of staying afloat.

Rapoport reported that there’s a chance that Jones could be healed enough to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but the Giants aren’t counting on that. They’ll draw up game plans that feature both Jones and McCoy.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 29: Trainers tend to Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants after he is injured during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

More NFL from Yahoo Sports: