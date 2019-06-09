New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones 'getting confident' after impressive minicamp

All eyes are on New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason, a pick in the draft that left many fans up in arms.

Yet after his first workouts with the team, it looks as if Jones is settling into his new role well in New York.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones had jumped right in and was taking every snap with the second-team offense by the end of last week’s mandatory minicamp, according to NJ.com, and caught the eye of tight end Evan Engram.

“You can see him getting confident," Engram, who didn’t participate in the minicamp, said Saturday, via NJ.com. "Anytime you’re coming in as a rookie, you’re going to be a little shaky or a little nervous. You kind of see him starting to brush that off, get into his groove and take advantage of everything he’s given.”

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

The former Duke quarterback threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 22 touchdowns last season for the Blue Devils, and is widely expected to take over for Eli Manning in the starting role in the near future.

He’s also picked up an endorsement from running back Saquon Barkley, who fully expects Jones to lead the Giants to a pair of Super Bowl wins.

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is "getting confident" after an impressive minicamp. (AP)

While it can take rookies at any position an adjustment period upon arrival in the NFL, Jones can already tell that he’s starting to get the hang of the pace in the NFL.

“I think just thinking quicker," Jones said, via NJ.com. "That’s the challenge for young guys to be able of react and just play. It’s about thinking as quick as you can and making the right decision as quick as you can. I’m just working on that.

“I think that’s the challenge. That’s the biggest part of playing the position, making the right decision as quick as you can. I’m just trying to do that.”

Story continues

Head coach Pat Shurmur has noticed that about Jones, too — and is extremely impressed.

“His head is swimming much less than most rookies for a couple reasons,” Shurmur said last week, via NJ.com. "He’s very smart, he was coached extremely well in college, he’s been around it. He’s been coached by one of the best in college.

“He understands the process. Again, we call it a cat, they call it a dog, it doesn’t matter. He’s been around the process enough to know. [He’s] very perceptive, he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”

More from Yahoo Sports: