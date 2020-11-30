Joe Judge 'optimistic' after Daniel Jones leaves Giants' win over Bengals with hamstring injury

Daniel Jones left the New York Giants’ 19-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals early on Sunday afternoon with a hamstring injury — something that could sideline him as the team enters a critical stretch with the NFC East on the line.

Jones was replaced by backup Colt McCoy in the third quarter after tweaking his hamstring on a short scramble. He is set to undergo an MRI and more testing to determine the severity of the injury, though Judge declined to speculate on how bad it is.

“He was at a point where he couldn’t continue in the game, which takes an awful lot because he’s a really tough dude,” Giants coach Joe Judge said, via NJ.com.

Jones scrambled with the ball for a 7-yard run early in the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium, and instantly grabbed the back of his leg on the ground in pain. He stayed in the game for two more plays, but fell to the ground in more pain after trying to make an awkward throw on third down.

He went to the medical tent following that drive, though was cleared to return and tried two more plays the next time the offense was on the field. He was replaced by McCoy after his first pass attempt, however, and didn’t return.

"Yeah, just felt it on that play and didn't feel like I could get a lot on [my leg] really or do what I needed to do to be effective and move the ball and throw it accurately," Jones said, via ESPN. "[I will just] look to rehab it, do whatever I can to heal it up as fast as I can."

Jones finished the day throwing 16-of-27 for 213 yards. McCoy went 6-of-10 for 31 yards, and led the Giants on three drives resulting in field goals to earn the victory, their third straight.

Though the Giants are now tied at the top of the NFC East — albeit with a 4-7 record — they are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals the next two weeks, and face four straight teams with winning records total over the next month.

While not having Jones will likely hinder their playoff push, Judge isn’t too worried about that prospect just yet.

“I would say I’m optimistic at this point right now,” Judge said, via NJ.com. “Now, I don’t want to go ahead and say ‘yea’ or ‘nay,’ because I don’t have the medical information. But I am optimistic, just knowing what he’s played through before.”

Daniel Jones left the Giants' 19-17 win against the Bengals early with a hamstring injury. (AP/Aaron Doster)

