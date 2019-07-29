Landon Collins still upset with Giants GM David Gettleman, said he'd run him over on the field

Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins isn’t over his beef with Dave Gettleman.

Not even close.

Collins, who spent his first four years in the league playing for Gettleman and the New York Giants, has been very public about his dislike for his former general manager.

The 25-year-old will go head-to-head with Gettleman twice this season, too, as he landed in the NFC East after not reaching a deal with the Giants this past offseason. They’ll travel to the Giants in Week 4, and then host New York in late December.

It’s likely that the two will run into each other at some point in each of those weeks, even if it’s just briefly on the field during warm ups. If and when that happens, Collins said he has a plan.

“I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches to throw the ball in that direction, and give a nice little thud, a little run-over, a quick little ‘Uhh,’ something like that,” Collins said on the NFL Network. “I’m going to make it a little subtle, you know?

“I don’t think he’s got the skill level to stay on his feet.”

Collins spent for seasons with the Giants, recording 428 total tackles and three Pro Bowl nominations. He signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington in March after the organization seemed uninterested in keeping him around despite him wanting to finish his career there.

Landon Collins isn't over his beef with New York Giants general manager David Gettleman now that he's with Washington, and said he's run him over if he saw him on the field this fall. (Elsa/Getty Images)

He slammed Gettleman for letting both he and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. go this summer, too, and said he never felt like Gettleman tried to get to know two of his best players at all.

“I wish [Gettleman would] say something. Try to,” Collins said in May. “I mean, he had come around, shake your hand, say, ‘Good job, big fella,’ or something like that. But honestly, talking to him, or saying anything, having a full conversation or anything with him, nothing.

“I mean, he basically ... I don't know him, he don't know me, that's kind of how it just kind of was.”

While physically running over the 68-year-old general manager is an extreme reaction — one that Collins is likely just joking about — it goes to show how strongly Collins still feels about his former boss.

It’s safe to say that he has the Week 4 trip to MetLife Stadium already circled on his calendar.

