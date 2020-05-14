Giants CB Deandre Baker, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar facing multiple armed robbery charges

Two NFL cornerbacks are facing multiple charges after an incident at a party on Wednesday night in South Florida.

The New York Giants’ Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar are each facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, while Baker is facing an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, after the two allegedly robbed guests at a party in Miramar, Florida, the Miramar police department said on Thursday.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

According to TMZ, Baker and Dunbar were at a cookout at a home in the Miami area on Wednesday night, playing cards and video games, when an argument started. Baker then allegedly “whipped out a semi-automatic firearm.” Per the arrest warrant, Baker allegedly directed two other individuals, one of them Dunbar, to then start robbing the guests.

They allegedly took thousands of dollars in cash, several watches and other valuables from individuals at the party and threatened to shoot people before leaving the house.

An arrest warrant for both players has been issued.

The Giants selected Baker, 22, in the first round of the draft last year. He recorded 61 total tackles and started in 15 games in his rookie year.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Giants said in a statement, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We have been in contact with Deandre. We have no further comment at this time.”

Dunbar, 27, recorded 37 total tackles in 11 games for the Washington Redskins last year, his fifth in the league. He was traded to Seattle in March in exchange for a fifth-round pick, and has one year left on his current deal.

Dunbar even did a 15-minute virtual interview with the media on Thursday morning.

CB Quinton Dunbar speaks with the media during this morning’s press conference. https://t.co/2bDcsIfh3M — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2020

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and [are] still gathering information,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

