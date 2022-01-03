New Years bowl takeaways, opt-out debate, health of the Big 12

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde break down the amazing Saturday of football we all enjoyed to ring in 2022. From Ohio State's shootout win in the Rose Bowl to Oklahoma State's thrilling comeback over Notre Dame, the guys have you covered.

Pat, Pete and Dan open the pod though with the controversy swirling around college football involving bowl opt-outs. Can we put this debate to bed finally? The guys also examine the long-term health of the Big 12 and the future of Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Arkansas football.

