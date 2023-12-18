New top dog in the AFC, Baker Mayfield is a franchise QB | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence.

Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more.

The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

2:25 - Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

11:50 - Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills

22:30 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers

28:50 - Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals

32:15 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

37:25 - Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions

38:35 - Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns

42:55 - Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

46:30 - New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

48:30 - Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

50:35 - New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints

51:35 - Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

54:05 - Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams

54:55 - San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

59:25 - MNF Preview: Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.