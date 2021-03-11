New Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback 'right now'

Houston Texans head coach David Culley is committed to quarterback Deshaun Watson ... for "right now," at least. Culley raised some eyebrows Thursday, telling Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche that Watson is the team's starter "right now."

That phrase seems to suggest Watson may not be the starter when the 2021 season begins. Trotter and Wyche pressed Culley on that, causing him to clarify by saying, "He is our starting quarterback right now. And hopefully in the future."

Culley then echoed comments from his introductory press conference, in which he said he took the Texans' job knowing Watson would be the team's quarterback. He ended that portion of the interview by saying, "We feel positive about moving forward with this football team with Deshaun Watson."

David Culley commits to Deshaun Watson in presser

Culley made similar comments — though without saying "right now" — during a press conference Thursday. Culley repeatedly said the Texans were committed to Watson.

David Culley on the QB situation: “There is no contingency plan. (Deshaun Watson) is a Houston Texan, and that’s how we’re moving forward with it. We’re committed to him, as I said before.” — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) March 11, 2021

When asked if Watson felt the same, Culley said that's how he viewed the situation.

You're committed to Deshaun Watson, but is he committed to you?



"Yes he is," David Culley said, adding, “With the commitment we made to him, I feel like that same commitment would be made to us also.” — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) March 11, 2021

Watson is reportedly frustrated with the team over a number of issues, including the DeAndre Hopkins trade and the fact that Watson wasn't consulted when the team hired a new general manager and coach.

That new general manager, Nick Caserio, was not available to media Thursday, leaving Culley to answer questions. While it's fair for people to criticize Culley's responses, it's not his fault Watson wants out. Watson was angry with the organization before Culley was hired. Caserio would have been the more appropriate person to address the Watson rumors, but did not speak Thursday.

Culley can try his hardest to speak things into existence, but it appears Watson's time with the organization is coming to an end. Watson has remained steadfast in his desire to leave the Texans, and it appears there's little Caserio or Culley can do to change Watson's mind.

