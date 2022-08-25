  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New starting QB rankings, Gesicki trade rumors & 49ers preview

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Mariota
    Marcus Mariota
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo fantasy expert (and noted 49ers fan) Dalton Del Don to rank all 9 of the new starting QBs around the NFL this season and discuss their impact on the playmakers around them. The two of them also discuss the Mike Gesicki trade rumors (and some potential destinations) and provide a fantasy preview of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers.

01:10 Mike Gesicki trade rumors

07:45 Mike Davis as BAL’s #1 RB?

08:10 NYG activate WR Sterling Shepard from IR/PUP

08:30 KC placed RB Derrick Gore on IR

10:30 New starting QBs power rankings

11:25 Russell Wilson

21:05 Matt Ryan

23:55 Baker Mayfield

27:30 Carson Wentz

30:50 Kenny Pickett / Mitch Trubisky

34:50 Marcus Mariota

39:20 Geno Smith / Drew Lock

41:50 Jacoby Brissett / Deshaun Watson

43:30 Mark Andrews over Travis Kelce?

44:00 49ERS TEAM PREVIEW

44:05 Trey Lance

51:15 Elijah Mitchell

55:00 Brandon Aiyuk / Deebo Samuel

59:20 George Kittle

61:50 Danny Gray

62:25 49ers defense

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories