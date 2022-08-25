New starting QB rankings, Gesicki trade rumors & 49ers preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo fantasy expert (and noted 49ers fan) Dalton Del Don to rank all 9 of the new starting QBs around the NFL this season and discuss their impact on the playmakers around them. The two of them also discuss the Mike Gesicki trade rumors (and some potential destinations) and provide a fantasy preview of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers.

01:10 Mike Gesicki trade rumors

07:45 Mike Davis as BAL’s #1 RB?

08:10 NYG activate WR Sterling Shepard from IR/PUP

08:30 KC placed RB Derrick Gore on IR

10:30 New starting QBs power rankings

11:25 Russell Wilson

21:05 Matt Ryan

23:55 Baker Mayfield

27:30 Carson Wentz

30:50 Kenny Pickett / Mitch Trubisky

34:50 Marcus Mariota

39:20 Geno Smith / Drew Lock

41:50 Jacoby Brissett / Deshaun Watson

43:30 Mark Andrews over Travis Kelce?

44:00 49ERS TEAM PREVIEW

44:05 Trey Lance

51:15 Elijah Mitchell

55:00 Brandon Aiyuk / Deebo Samuel

59:20 George Kittle

61:50 Danny Gray

62:25 49ers defense

