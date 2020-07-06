New Patriots QB Cam Newton says in Instagram workout video that he's 'tired of being humble now'

The marriage of the New England Patriots and Cam Newton is going to be fascinating.

The Patriots are the NFL’s dullest team off the field, and that’s by design. Practically anything is viewed as a potential distraction in the mission of winning championships.

Then there’s Newton, the Patriots’ new quarterback who posted an Instagram video of himself working out shirtless, proclaiming “I'm getting tired of being humble now.”

This is going to be fun.

Cam Newton’s workout videos

Most wouldn’t really call Newton humble, though he has the results to back it up. He has been a great player at every level, and was a fantastic quarterback for a long time with the Carolina Panthers. He has done it his own way too, and that has led to a lot of unwarranted criticism through his career.

His videos amount to basically a wrestling shoot interview, as he gets himself pumped up as he’s clearly attacking his new job with a purpose.

And there’s obviously nothing wrong with that, unless you’re sensitive to bad language. It’s just not the fabled Patriot Way.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton signed with the Patriots last month. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

Newton has never been shy

Newton’s brashness has always been part of his persona and likely part of what makes him great. He never seems short of confidence in himself to make a play, and for most of his career he has done just that.

When he is working out and proclaiming he’s going to be a lion this season, filming it for his millions of Instagram followers, it’s not really out of his character.

“I'm really a killa. I'm really a killa,” Newton said on his Instagram video (h/t to NFL.com). “You hear me? I'm getting tired of all this humble s----. Because, when you're humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don't say nothing, they start taking advantage of you. But the hyenas can be doing all of this, the elephants can be doing all of what they do, the giraffes, the antelopes, the chimpanzees, even the gorilla. But there's one (expletive) animal in the jungle and when he roars, everything stops. And I'm about to (expletive) roar.”

It’s just strange to see it from a Patriots player, and particularly a quarterback. Tom Brady probably said more in an April interview with Howard Stern after he left the Patriots than he did in 20 seasons with the team.

Bill Belichick isn’t entirely against a player expressing his personality, but you better produce on the field (see: Gronkowski, Rob). The Newton relationship just seems, on the outside, like an unusual fit. Having a quarterback wear a babushka to a postgame news conference will be new to the organization.

The one universal language between Belichick and Newton is winning. As long as the Patriots are doing that, presumably nobody will care about him being humble.

