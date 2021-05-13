New Pac-12 commissioner, picking CFP underdogs, fixing CFB scheduling

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde march on without the vacationing Pete Thamel on this edition of the podcast. The guys draft teams outside of the preseason top-5 that have the best shot at making the College Football Playoff in 2021.

The Pac-12 went way out of the box and finally hired a new replacement for embattled Larry Scott. What is George Kliavkoff bringing to the table?

Pat and Dan also take a crack at the NCAA for canceling the Baton Rouge golf regional before asking if a college football schedule release day is possible? The duo also covers the gas and chicken shortages ravaging the country.

