Sports radio host whose station tweeted a homophobic slur at him taking leave of absence

Seth Dunlap, a New Orleans radio host whose own station tweeted a homophobic slur at him Tuesday, is taking a leave of absence, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

Thanks to the many people inside and outside the organization who have shown their support over the past couple of days. There are many people working at WWL and Entercom who are wonderful people, and have been unfairly swept up in this. — Seth Dunlap (@sethdunlap) September 12, 2019

I look forward to speaking more about this incident soon. Don't worry, I'm not going away. I am just taking time to decide what's best for my career, but also for my life away the microphone. ✌️❤️ — Seth Dunlap (@sethdunlap) September 12, 2019

New Orleans talk radio station WWL came under fire for quote-tweeting one of Dunlap’s tweets with a homophobic slur directed at him, and then quickly deleting it. But not before screenshots were taken, as with most abhorrent things on the internet.

My wife used to tell me not to go on this radio station because she always felt undertones in their political coverage. Looks like she was right. @WWLAMFM pic.twitter.com/x8AalJCwu9 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 10, 2019

Dunlap, who hosts the weeknight sports show “The Last Lap With Seth Dunlap” on WWL, came out as gay last week in an open letter he posted to Facebook. The letter discusses Drew Brees’ involvement with the anti-LQBTQ group Focus on the Family.

Dunlap’s original tweet was about the New Orleans Saints’ nail-biter Week 1 win over the Texans.

While Dunlap didn’t immediately address his station’s offensive tweet directly, either online or on his show, he did so Wednesday morning. Dunlap tweeted to thank the people who reached out to him with messages of support.

The station, meanwhile, tweeted that it was “actively investigating” the situation, and would take “swift and appropriate action” once it determined who sent the tweet. As of Thursday, the station is still investigating what happened, according to The Advocate.

Seth Dunlap is taking a leave of absence while he figures out his next career steps. (Getty Images)

