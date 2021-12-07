Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended 3 games after July DUI arrest

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and kick returner Deonte Harris was suspended three games on Monday by the NFL for a July DUI arrest, the league announced .

Harris had appealed the three-game suspension last month, but was unsuccessful.

Harris was arrested in July on suspicion of DUI in Maryland. He was pulled over outside of Baltimore after an officer allegedly saw Harris swerve his car across three lanes of traffic while driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit. Harris allegedly offered the officer his credit card after rolling down his window, and then reportedly failed three field sobriety tests before a breathalyzer test returned a .246 BAC.

The 24-year-old was then arrested and received seven citations. That case was resolved last month, and Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation.

Harris has racked up a career-high 523 receiving yards and three touchdowns so far this season, his third in New Orleans. He had 96 yards and a touchdown on four receptions against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday — which marked the Saints’ fifth straight loss. Harris is in the final year of his initial three-year deal with New Orleans.

He will now be able to return for the Saints for their final two games of the season, starting with their matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 2.