Drew Brees attempts best ‘thumbs up’ on Instagram after successful thumb surgery

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, which he suffered in the first half of their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Yet the veteran quarterback, who has only missed one game due to injury since high school, seemed in good spirits on Wednesday afternoon — and shared his best attempt at a “thumbs up” on Instagram.

The Saints did not place Brees on the injured reserve, and coach Sean Payton said he was hopeful about the 40-year-old’s return — though declined to provide a timeframe for his recovery. Earlier reports suggested that Brees will be out for at least six weeks.

"I’m not gonna speculate on a recovery timeframe," Payton said, via the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. "But I know just having texted with him and visited with our trainers and doctors, we’re optimistic."

Without Brees, the Saints will turn to either Teddy Bridgewater or Tayson Hill at quarterback. Though Bridgewater took Brees’ place on Sunday after he went down with the injury, Payton declined to officially name a starter.

"We'll coach this game with two quarterbacks, then we'll see where we're at with the right plan relative to what those guys are going to be doing," Payton said, via NOLA.com’s Aime Just.

While it’s uncharted territory for Brees, he had plenty of support Wednesday — as his wife, Brittany, was right by his side.

Sitting in a hospital waiting room probably wasn’t what she had in mind for her birthday, however.

