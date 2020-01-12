Michael Thomas was very, very happy to see the Vikings struggle against the 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings struggled on Saturday afternoon, and Michael Thomas couldn’t have been happier.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was tweeting up a storm at the end of the Vikings’ 27-10 divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, clearly not over his team’s playoff loss to the Vikings last week.

😂😂 that’s what y’all get — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 11, 2020

Y’all talked all that 💩 I don’t think anyone got more than 1 catch. I had 7 with a broken hand I don’t want to hear it 😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

It’s some space on it for y’all now to. We just had a head start goofy 😑 https://t.co/TRCjm7cxVs — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

GARBAGE TIME YARDS DO NOT COUNT. CUT OFF THE GAME I CANT RELATE. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

Mark about to come on get your popcorn ready. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 12, 2020

The Vikings knocked off the Saints 26-20 in overtime last week in New Orleans after Kyle Rudolph pulled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. Thomas had a strong outing in that loss, racking up a team-high 70 yards on seven receptions, however failed to find the end zone.

Though he’s very obviously still bitter about being knocked out of the postseason in the first round, Thomas found solace in the Vikings’ struggles.

Cousins threw for just 172 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Saturday, which the lone touchdown coming early in the first quarter. The team mustered just seven total first downs and only 21 rushing yards throughout the day, unable to get much of anything past the 49ers defense.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas clearly isn't over their loss to the Vikings last week. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The loss likely helped upset Saints fans everywhere feel just a little bit better.

No matter how many times he tweets, however, nothing will change the fact Thomas was in fact sitting on his couch watching the game instead of playing in it himself.

