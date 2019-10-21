After fifth win without Drew Brees, Saints expertly troll Stephen A. Smith on Twitter

When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was sidelined with a thumb injury in Week 2, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith — like always — had a take.

“The Saints are done without Drew Brees. Period,” Smith said at the time on ESPN’s “First Take.”

However that take, like many of Smith’s, didn’t quite pan out.

The Saints have won five straight games without their future Hall of Fame quarterback, and appear to have had little trouble doing it, too. New Orleans knocked off the Seattle Seahawks and handed the Dallas Cowboys their first loss of the season, and then grabbed wins against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville before Sunday’s dominant 36-25 victory against the Chicago Bears — which they did without running back Alvin Kamara.

Teddy Bridgewater has looked solid in Brees’ absence, too, compiling nearly 1,100 yards with seven touchdowns while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. He went 23 of 38 for 281 yards and had two touchdowns on Sunday, too. Most importantly, though, Bridgewater has kept the Saints winning.

So, following the win at Soldier Field on Sunday, the Saints decided to troll Smith on Twitter in perhaps the best way possible: sith Michael Scott.

Better luck next time, Stephen A.

