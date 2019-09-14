Zion Williamson is too strong for golf, snaps clubhead with ease during Pelicans outing

During a golf outing with the Pelicans on Friday, Zion Williamson showed off his strength on the tee box. The iron he was using, though, didn’t survive. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson may be a generational talent on the basketball court.

After what he did on Friday, though, it’s probably safe to say his talents don’t translate to the golf course.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The reigning No. 1 overall draft pick hit the course on Friday with other members of the Pelicans for an annual golf outing with elite season ticket holders and certain corporate partners. As he went to tee off with an iron on one of the holes, however, Williamson swung just a bit too hard.

The clubhead went flying down the fairway.

Despite the blunder, Williamson still received plenty of credit and support for his swing on social media.

Form is good tho... https://t.co/55mndoS5Yc — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 13, 2019

And, "The Legend Continues"... Pretty clear our guys Jason Sumerlin and @Zionwilliamson have to scale back the upper body work. https://t.co/3HGQlC6qpR — David Griffin (@dg_riff) September 13, 2019

Story continues

hey it happens 🤷🏾‍♀️😆 https://t.co/kQOfj1RSW0 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) September 13, 2019

Let’s not compare Zion’s swing to Chuck’s 😂 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019

Let's get you some sticks that hold up, @Zionwilliamson! https://t.co/ObIEJZ5pIC — Wilson Golf (@WilsonGolf) September 13, 2019

His swing, though, isn’t the worst on the team. That honor goes to fellow rookie Jaxson Hayes.

“I’m too tall” 😂



As we all can relate, it’s the club’s fault @hayes_jaxson pic.twitter.com/QCzMRWbrj1 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: