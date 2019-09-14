Zion Williamson is too strong for golf, snaps clubhead with ease during Pelicans outing
Zion Williamson may be a generational talent on the basketball court.
After what he did on Friday, though, it’s probably safe to say his talents don’t translate to the golf course.
The reigning No. 1 overall draft pick hit the course on Friday with other members of the Pelicans for an annual golf outing with elite season ticket holders and certain corporate partners. As he went to tee off with an iron on one of the holes, however, Williamson swung just a bit too hard.
The clubhead went flying down the fairway.
“He literally broke the club!”
Grown. Man. Strength. 💪
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019
Despite the blunder, Williamson still received plenty of credit and support for his swing on social media.
Form is good tho...
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 13, 2019
And, "The Legend Continues"... Pretty clear our guys Jason Sumerlin and @Zionwilliamson have to scale back the upper body work.
— David Griffin (@dg_riff) September 13, 2019
hey it happens 🤷🏾♀️😆
— Swin Cash (@SwinCash) September 13, 2019
Oh my, @ZionWilliamson. 😳💪
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 13, 2019
Let's not compare Zion's swing to Chuck's 😂
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019
Let's get you some sticks that hold up, @Zionwilliamson!
— Wilson Golf (@WilsonGolf) September 13, 2019
His swing, though, isn’t the worst on the team. That honor goes to fellow rookie Jaxson Hayes.
"I'm too tall" 😂
As we all can relate, it's the club's fault
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019
Interesting approach from @hayes_jaxson, meanwhile how smooth is @FWJackson15? 😦
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019
