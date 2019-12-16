Frustration growing fast as Pelicans drop franchise-record 12th straight game

The Pelicans lost again on Sunday afternoon, and frustration levels in New Orleans are growing rapidly by the day.

New Orleans fell to the Orlando Magic 130-119 at the Smoothie King Center, marking their 12th straight loss — a franchise record. Though they were in a tight battle in the first half, the Pelicans fell apart near the end of the third, and even dropped into a massive 25-point hole after a 16-4 Magic run midway through the fourth quarter.

“We just got to play better. We got to play better,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said, via the Associated Press. “We just got to keep competing, and we’ll try to get it figured out.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gentry was ejected in the third quarter of the loss, too, after protesting a Josh Hart technical foul. It marked his first ejection of the season, which Gentry attributed in part to the lengthy losing streak.

“The frustration boiled over,” Gentry said, via ESPN. “I have to do a better job of that also.”

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points and eight assists in the loss. Brandon Ingram put up 21 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and Josh Hart added 20 points off the bench.

Jonathan Isaac led the Magic — who snapped a three-game losing skid with the win — with a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points for Orlando, and D.J. Augustin finished with 17 points and eight assists off the bench.

“From a personal standpoint, I feel like we’re all competitors and losing isn’t in our nature,” Holiday said, via ESPN. “We’re going to keep pushing and try to figure out a way to win, and as soon as we find a way to win, then try to replicate the results. “Being positive is the biggest part.”

Should Alvin Gentry be worried about losing his job?

Story continues

It’s been nearly one month since the Pelicans have won a game. Quickly, the franchise has dropped to just 6-21 — better than only the injury-ridden Golden State Warriors.

Gentry, who is in his fifth season with the Pelicans, boasts a 151-203 career record.

While it is still early in the season — and New Orleans has been without No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, who underwent knee surgery in October and has yet to make his NBA debut — many have started to question whether Gentry should be fired. The New York Knicks, though dealing with a multitude of other organizational issues, fired coach David Fizdale earlier this month after he led them to a similar 4-18 start to the season.

Despite the struggles, however, Gentry insisted he isn’t worried about his job.

“You’d have to ask that question to the people who control that,” Gentry responded when asked if he was concerned, via ESPN. “I just know that I’m going to come to work every day and do everything I can to get this turned around. That’s what I do know.”

Alvin Gentry insists he isn't worried about his job despite leading the Pelicans on a franchise-worst 12-game losing streak. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: