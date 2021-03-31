Lonzo Ball 'comfortable' in New Orleans despite trade deadline speculation
Though many, including his father, expected him to be moved before the trade deadline last week, Lonzo Ball is still in New Orleans.
Ball, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, said Wednesday that he was ready for a sudden trade — but that he’s happy to still be with the Pelicans. He's "comfortable" there alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
"It was definitely in my mind. I was prepared for anything. I know a lot of people were calling," Ball said, via ESPN. "But ultimately, what happened was supposed to happen and I'm where I'm supposed to be at."
Ball has averaged a career-high 14.2 points and 5.6 assists per game so far this season, though has now missed five games with a hip injury.
He’s not sure when he will be able to return and did not participate fully in Wednesday's practice.
"I'm trying to get back on the court as fast as possible and make the playoffs," Ball said, via ESPN. "That's all I'm worried about. I think about the summer when the summer comes. But right now, it's just about getting back on the court and playing."
LaVar Ball is probably really upset
Though Ball claims he’s where he needs to be, his father probably isn’t very happy with how the trade deadline played out.
LaVar, the outspoken patriarch of the Big Baller Brand crew, spoke out earlier this month insisting that the Pelicans trade his son out of New Orleans.
“No! No, he can’t stay in New Orleans,” Ball screamed when asked if Lonzo should stay with the Pelicans on March 18. “Come on, man. Come on, listen … Lonzo’s always been a playmaker. Why are you trying to change him into a defensive specialist that stays in the corner and shoots 3s? And you’re trying to change Zion and Brandon Ingram who all through their careers have never been playmakers. They’re scorers! Now you want to put the ball in their hands and be playmakers? … Go score the ball and do what you do and guess what? They’re gonna have a hard time trying to win every game if the playmaker ain’t making the right plays.”
