New Orleans makeup? Nickell Robey-Coleman called for dubious penalty

ATLANTA — Nickell Robey-Coleman, the secondary villain — after the refs, of course — in the NFC championship non-call debacle of a couple weeks back, finally got his comeuppance: a dubious targeting call in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII.

Happy now, New Orleans?

You will recall — and if you’re in Louisiana, you’ll never forget — Robey-Coleman was the guy who nearly decapitated Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis in the waning minutes of the NFC championship. But no flag was thrown, and the Saints, losing the ability to put the game away, ended up losing the NFC championship and a Super Bowl berth in overtime.

Saints fans have not forgotten, to put it mildly.

In the Super Bowl, the Rams had the Patriots in second-and-14 thanks to Dante Fowler Jr.’s takedown of Sony Michel. Tom Brady found Rex Burkhead behind the line, and Robey-Coleman appeared to wrap him up in a textbook tackle. But no: He drew a flag for unnecessary roughness, transforming a third-and-18 on the New England 16-yard line to a first-and-10 on the New England 35.

As it turned out, Robey-Coleman’s penalty didn’t have a significant effect on the game; the Patriots would go on to miss a field goal at the end of that drive. But for New Orleans fans, it was justice too little and far too late.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

